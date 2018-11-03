“In fiscal year 2018, Apple’s iPhone business had its best year ever — at least in terms of the most important metric,” Eassa writes. “In its fiscal year 2018, Apple shipped 217.7 million iPhones, just a smidgen higher than what it shipped in fiscal year 2017 and almost 3% more than what it shipped in fiscal year 2016. You’ll note, though, that this is still below the unit shipments record that the company set during its fiscal year 2015 [231.2 million].”
“While Apple wasn’t able to top its fiscal-year 2015 iPhone shipments in its fiscal year 2018, it did manage to set an all-time record for iPhone revenue at $166.7 billion — up about 7.5% from the fiscal-year 2015 peak,” Eassa writes. “A significant increase in the company’s iPhone average selling price allowed Apple to do this without shipping a record number of units.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll never know if Apple is able to eclipse 2015′ unit sales record with devices such as iPhone XR, but it really doesn’t matter. The unit sales are stable. Until the next groundbreaking product (vehicles, AR glasses, etc.), Apple’s Services business deserves to be the focus of analysts and investors.
SEE ALSO:
Why Apple’s unit sales reporting doesn’t matter anymore – November 2, 2018
The ‘smart money’ shrugs off Apple’s decision to no longer disclose unit sales – November 2, 2018
Apple rams their message home: Think ‘Apple as a Service’ – November 2, 2018
Investors bristle as Apple occludes iPhone unit sales data – November 2, 2018
Apple’s decision to stop reporting unit sales of iPhones, Macs, and iPads is a ‘defining moment’ – November 2, 2018
Apple to stop reporting iPhone, Mac, and iPad quarterly unit sales – November 1, 2018
Apple tumbles 7% after reporting record-breaking quarterly earnings – November 1, 2018
Apple beats Street with another record-breaking quarter – November 1, 2018