“‘Smart money’ flows in Apple have remained neutral even after Apple’s shocking announcement,” Arora writes. “The smart money represents sophisticated investors who act based on deep analysis and better information.”
“The fact that Apple has decided not to disclose iPhone unit sales going forward indicates that Apple expects iPhone unit sales to decline,” Arora writes. “This eventuality has been obvious to the smart money for a long time, and that is why smart money flows have not changed.”
MacDailyNews Take: The thesis some have that Apple will no longer disclose iPhone unit sales because iPhone units sales are flat or will decline in future quarters ignores the fact that Apple will also stop revealing quarterly Mac unit sales figures which just rose 42% sequentially.
