“Momentum, or momo, money flows were positive and smart money flows were neutral going into Apple’s earnings. The momo crowd is driven mostly by share-price momentum,” Nigam Arora writes for MarketWatch. “After the earnings, momo money flows became negative and became extremely negative when Apple announced it wouldn’t release unit sales numbers going forward. Those money flows have remained negative.”

“‘Smart money’ flows in Apple have remained neutral even after Apple’s shocking announcement,” Arora writes. “The smart money represents sophisticated investors who act based on deep analysis and better information.”

“The fact that Apple has decided not to disclose iPhone unit sales going forward indicates that Apple expects iPhone unit sales to decline,” Arora writes. “This eventuality has been obvious to the smart money for a long time, and that is why smart money flows have not changed.”

