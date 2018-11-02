“The U.S. economy added 250,000 jobs last month, according to data released by the Labor Department,” Imbert reports. “Economists polled by Refinitiv expected an addition of 190,000. Wages, meanwhile, rose 3.1 percent on an annualized basis in October for the first time since the recession.”
“In corporate news, Apple fell after the company’s iPhone shipments for last quarter missed estimates. The company also offered light guidance and announced major changes to its reporting structure,” Imbert reports. “These were enough to overshadow stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue.”
MacDailyNews Take: Good news for the economy as a whole – full employment, rising wages – is excellent news for Apple, maker of coveted goods and services. A nice AAPL discount sale is icing on the cake!
