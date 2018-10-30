“Apple today introduced a brand new MacBook Air, which it noted is the most popular Mac it sells,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “The new MacBook Air features an even thinner and lighter design, but most notably a Retina display.”

“Gone are the silver bezels and dated display technology. You’re now looking at a Retina display that stretches even closer to the edge, with shiny new black bezels,” Miller reports. “Other changes include USB-C, Apple’s third-generation Butterfly keyboard, and new color options that include silver, space gray, and gold.”

MacBook Air hands-on videos:

“The new iPad Pro features an all-new design with a display that stretches even closer to the edges,” Miller reports. “The Home button has been ditched, with Apple implementing iPhone X-like gestures on the new iPad Pro. There’s also Face ID support, a new magnetic Apple Pencil holder, and much more.”

iPad Pro hands-on videos:

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: The new iPad Pro models and the MacBook Air are strong products that should do very well. In fact, both the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the new 13-inch MacBook Air might find their way into our backpacks!