“Gone are the silver bezels and dated display technology. You’re now looking at a Retina display that stretches even closer to the edge, with shiny new black bezels,” Miller reports. “Other changes include USB-C, Apple’s third-generation Butterfly keyboard, and new color options that include silver, space gray, and gold.”
MacBook Air hands-on videos:
“The new iPad Pro features an all-new design with a display that stretches even closer to the edges,” Miller reports. “The Home button has been ditched, with Apple implementing iPhone X-like gestures on the new iPad Pro. There’s also Face ID support, a new magnetic Apple Pencil holder, and much more.”
iPad Pro hands-on videos:
MacDailyNews Take: The new iPad Pro models and the MacBook Air are strong products that should do very well. In fact, both the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the new 13-inch MacBook Air might find their way into our backpacks!