“By comparison, there are about 1.5 billion active Windows PCs,” Protalinski reports. “Cook also touted how much Mac users love their Macs, as he does with every Apple product. ‘In survey after survey, the Mac continues to be rated number one in customer satisfaction,’ Cook said onstage.”
MacDailyNews Take: Those suffering with Windows PCs trail the Mac in satisfaction. By a wide margin. And the ones who claim to be “satisfied” are so simply because they don’t know any better.
Protalinski reports, “Last month, at Apple’s Gather Round event, Cook shared that the company was about to pass 2 billion iOS devices.”
MacDailyNews Take: We are legion!