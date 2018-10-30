“Apple CEO Tim Cook announced during the company’s ‘More in the Making’ event in New York City that Apple has hit a new milestone: 100 million active Mac users,” Emil Protalinski reports for VentureBeat. “He added that 51 percent of Mac buyers are ‘new to Mac’ and noted that in China that figure is 76 percent, highlighting growth in the world’s most populous country.”

“By comparison, there are about 1.5 billion active Windows PCs,” Protalinski reports. “Cook also touted how much Mac users love their Macs, as he does with every Apple product. ‘In survey after survey, the Mac continues to be rated number one in customer satisfaction,’ Cook said onstage.”

MacDailyNews Take: Those suffering with Windows PCs trail the Mac in satisfaction. By a wide margin. And the ones who claim to be “satisfied” are so simply because they don’t know any better.

Protalinski reports, “Last month, at Apple’s Gather Round event, Cook shared that the company was about to pass 2 billion iOS devices.”

