“We’ve seen a similar icon before, back on the fifth beta of iOS 12. That icon showed an iPad with no Home button, rounded corners and no notch, but it was a small icon designed to be used in the battery widget,” Guilherme Rambo reports for 9to5Mac. “Therefore, it didn’t give us a lot of detail on the form factor of the device. Now, we’ve found a more detailed look at the 2018 iPad Pro redesign within iOS.”

“Today, a new icon found within iOS offers a more detailed view of the 2018 iPad Pro, which we expect to be announced during the Tuesday event in Brooklyn,” Rambo reports. “This icon shows an iPad with rounded corners, no Home button and no notch.”

Rambo reports, “Another interesting detail is that the sleep/wake button is still at the top, while new iPhone models feature a side button that’s used to invoke Siri, take screenshots and shut down the device with button combinations.”

Read more, and see the icon, in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Oh, how we wish iPhones has the sleep/wake button in the right place at the top of the device, too!