“Today, a new icon found within iOS offers a more detailed view of the 2018 iPad Pro, which we expect to be announced during the Tuesday event in Brooklyn,” Rambo reports. “This icon shows an iPad with rounded corners, no Home button and no notch.”
Rambo reports, “Another interesting detail is that the sleep/wake button is still at the top, while new iPhone models feature a side button that’s used to invoke Siri, take screenshots and shut down the device with button combinations.”
Read more, and see the icon, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Oh, how we wish iPhones has the sleep/wake button in the right place at the top of the device, too!