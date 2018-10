“A small but long-running demand from iPhone owners has been access to more information on the lock screen than time, date, and notifications,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider. “Apple teased the lock-screen weather report in early photos, but it can be hard to invoke if you don’t know where to look.”

“First, you’ll want to ensure the Weather app has constant access to your location. Open Settings, select Privacy, then Location Services,” Fingas reports. “Scroll down to Weather, and make sure “Always” is enabled.”

Full, simple instructions here.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ve set up our iPhones like this and it works great.