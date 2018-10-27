“Apple Inc. is about to give two product lines much needed upgrades after the gadgets slipped into the towering shadow of the iPhone,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg. “On Tuesday, the Cupertino, California-based technology giant will take the stage in Brooklyn, New York, to unveil new Mac computers and iPad tablets. ”

“The main news on Tuesday will be revamped iPad Pros with Face ID and a new charging port, a new laptop destined to replace the aging MacBook Air, and a new Mac mini geared toward professional users, according to people familiar with the plans,” Gurman reports. “The update to the iPad Pro will… [feature] nearly edge-to-edge screens with slimmer, symmetrical bezels like the latest iPhones. A USB-C connector for charging and syncing data, the first time Apple is bringing this charging standard to its iOS devices… The iPad’s external look will be redesigned as well. It will include more squared-off sides like the iPhone 5, 5S, and SE from a few years ago.”

“Here’s what the company is preparing for the Mac line, according to people familiar with the company’s plans,” Gurman reports. “A new entry-level laptop to replace the aging MacBook Air… It will have a higher-resolution 13-inch screen, as well as slimmer bezels around the display. The first update to the Mac mini since 2014, adding new processors and features for professional users.”

MacDailyNews Take: We know pretty much what to expect for iPad Pro and the 13-inch MacBook, but the real wild card is the “professionally-focused” Mac mini – we cannot wait to see it!