“As pre-orders arrive to customers around the world, the first Apple store locations are also starting to open with the iPhone XR on display,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Perhaps most notably, the iPhone XR case selection at Apple stores appears to be just as lacking as the Apple Online Store selection.”

“Macotakara visited the Nagoya Sakae Apple store in Japan to judge launch day iPhone XR conditions,” Miller reports. “At this store, Apple had all six colors of the iPhone XR on display – including black, blue, white, yellow, coral, and PRODUCT(RED).”

There are no official Apple cases for iPhone Xr on sale.

“Interestingly, we discovered earlier this month that the press release for the iPhone XR in select countries made mention of a new clear case from Apple for the device,” Miller reports. “However, Apple’s official clear case for the iPhone XR is nowhere to be found – nor are the company’s typical leather and silicone cases.”

