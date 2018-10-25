“Macotakara visited the Nagoya Sakae Apple store in Japan to judge launch day iPhone XR conditions,” Miller reports. “At this store, Apple had all six colors of the iPhone XR on display – including black, blue, white, yellow, coral, and PRODUCT(RED).”
There are no official Apple cases for iPhone Xr on sale.
“Interestingly, we discovered earlier this month that the press release for the iPhone XR in select countries made mention of a new clear case from Apple for the device,” Miller reports. “However, Apple’s official clear case for the iPhone XR is nowhere to be found – nor are the company’s typical leather and silicone cases.”
MacDailyNews Take: SNAFU.
Regardless, you don’t want Apple’s $49 clear case (or whatever they’re going to charge for it). You want Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid Designed Apple iPhone XR Case in Crystal Clear for $11.99.
We use Spigen Liquid Crystal Designed for Apple iPhone Xs Max Cases in Crystal Clear on our iPhone Xs Max units and they’re perfect.