“Intel has been struggling to mass produce its next-generation 10nm Cannon Lake processors,” Tom Warren reports for The Verge. “Dubbed Cannon Lake, the 10nm chips were originally supposed to appear in 2016.”

“Delays have hit the process of creating these chips, and Intel revealed earlier this year that the processors should start shipping in 2019,” Warren reports. “SemiAccurate reported earlier today that Intel has killed off work on its 10nm processors, citing internal sources.”

“While the SemiAccurate report claims Intel’s 10nm aren’t financially viable, Intel has refuted the claims,” Warren reports. “‘Media reports published today that Intel is ending work on the 10nm process are untrue,’ says an Intel spokesperson. ‘We are making good progress on 10nm. Yields are improving consistent with the timeline we shared during our last earnings report.'”

Media reports published today that Intel is ending work on the 10nm process are untrue. We are making good progress on 10nm. Yields are improving consistent with the timeline we shared during our last earnings report. — Intel News (@intelnews) October 22, 2018

MacDailyNews Take: SemiAccurate.