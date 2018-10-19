“Apple earlier today officially confirmed its upcoming special event for October 30th. At the event, the company is expected to unveil new Macs, as well as a new iPad Pro with USB-C instead of Lightning,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Supply chain blog Macotakara is out with its own report, again suggesting USB-C for the iPad Pro.”

“Previously, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had suggested the 2018 iPad Pro models would drop Lightning connectivity in favor of USB-C,” Miller reports. “Then, last week, we reported that the USB-C switch would enable features such as 4K video output and more.”

Miller reports, “Macotakara says that it talked to numerous accessory makers at the Global Sources Mobile Electronics Trade Fair in Hong Kong this week, and the consensus was that the 2018 iPad Pro would feature USB-C instead of Lightning.”

Read more in the full article here.