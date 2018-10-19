“Previously, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had suggested the 2018 iPad Pro models would drop Lightning connectivity in favor of USB-C,” Miller reports. “Then, last week, we reported that the USB-C switch would enable features such as 4K video output and more.”
Miller reports, “Macotakara says that it talked to numerous accessory makers at the Global Sources Mobile Electronics Trade Fair in Hong Kong this week, and the consensus was that the 2018 iPad Pro would feature USB-C instead of Lightning.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Because the accessory makers read the blogs.
