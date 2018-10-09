“There’s a claim Apple’s iPad Pro 2018 will output 4K HDR video to external displays using its USB-C port,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must. “The story also says it will be possible to control resolution, HDR, brightness and other settings on connected displays.”

“It’s important to remember that the iPad Pro is a computer. It is not a toy. It is not a fad. It is a powerful machine that’s capable of getting things done. Iteration by iteration, Apple is improving these systems and we already know the company’s A-series chips are as powerful as some desktop computers,” Evans writes. “I really don’t think the company is fooling when it says ‘What’s a computer?’ Macs will become more high-end as iPads become increasingly powerful, capable machines for everything else we do.”

MacDailyNews Take: One thing's for sure, we're not buying any Macs until these new iPad Pros are revealed.

