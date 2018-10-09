“Apple is widely expected to hold an event this month to introduce new 2018 iPad Pro models, new Macs, and more,” Guilherme Rambo reports for 9to5Mac. “Much of this has been confirmed by evidence within the iOS 12.1 beta, which includes references to an iPad2018Fall device.”

“Today, sources familiar with the development of the new 2018 iPad Pro have offered additional details about the device, its features, and more,” Rambo reports. “The new iPad Pros will have an edge-to-edge display and will not feature a Home button, much like the iPhone. Unlike the iPhone, however, the iPad Pro will not have a notch. Even though the new 2018 iPad Pro models will sport thinner bezels, those bezels will still be wide enough to accommodate the TrueDepth camera system necessary for Face ID.”

MacDailyNews Take: Ah, the inelegant kludge goes poof! Hopefully, it’ll do the same on iPhone ASAP.

Rambo reports, “Further, we can confirm that Face ID on the new iPad Pro will work in both portrait and landscape orientations, though it won’t work upside down.”

MacDailyNews Take: About the Face ID and orientation, there must be more going on there than we know because it’s exceedingly trivial to rotate an image (dot pattern), even a 3D data set, x number of degrees in order to verify it. Could it be a speed issue? That seems unlikely, too, given the power and speed with which we see with real-time Portrait mode effects in the Camera app. Oh, yeah, by the way, 9to5Mac also reports that “with its USB-C port, the 2018 iPad Pro will be able to output 4K HDR video to external displays.” What do you think about that?!