“Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has issued a new research note today, obtained by MacRumors, that outlines several predictions about Apple’s upcoming products, including new iPhone, iPad Pro, Apple Watch, and MacBook models,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Kuo expects Apple to replace Lightning with a USB-C interface on 2018 iPad Pro models, with an 18W power adapter in the box. That sure sounds like the next iPad Pro will have a USB-C port, instead of a Lightning connector, but to play devil’s advocate, there’s a chance he is just referring to a USB-C charger,” Rossignol reports. “Kuo adds that 2018 iPhone models will retain the Lightning connector and remain bundled with a 5W power adapter, not the widely rumored 18W power adapter with a USB-C port, which could be for 2018 iPad Pro models after all.”

“Apple’s widely anticipated lower-priced MacBook may replace the current 12-inch MacBook. Again, the wording is somewhat ambiguous, so it’s unclear if Kuo means the 12-inch MacBook will be refreshed, or if it will be entirely replaced… Kuo expects the new lower-priced MacBook to support Touch ID fingerprint authentication, but without a full-out Touch Bar,” Rossignol reports. “As far as the Apple Watch Series 4 lineup is concerned, Kuo believes all models will feature ceramic rear casing, rather than aluminum or stainless steel, whereas just the high-end Edition model is ceramic in the Series 3 lineup. He also believes all Series 4 models will have electrocardiography (ECG or EKG) functionality.”

