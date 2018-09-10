“Kuo expects Apple to replace Lightning with a USB-C interface on 2018 iPad Pro models, with an 18W power adapter in the box. That sure sounds like the next iPad Pro will have a USB-C port, instead of a Lightning connector, but to play devil’s advocate, there’s a chance he is just referring to a USB-C charger,” Rossignol reports. “Kuo adds that 2018 iPhone models will retain the Lightning connector and remain bundled with a 5W power adapter, not the widely rumored 18W power adapter with a USB-C port, which could be for 2018 iPad Pro models after all.”
“Apple’s widely anticipated lower-priced MacBook may replace the current 12-inch MacBook. Again, the wording is somewhat ambiguous, so it’s unclear if Kuo means the 12-inch MacBook will be refreshed, or if it will be entirely replaced… Kuo expects the new lower-priced MacBook to support Touch ID fingerprint authentication, but without a full-out Touch Bar,” Rossignol reports. “As far as the Apple Watch Series 4 lineup is concerned, Kuo believes all models will feature ceramic rear casing, rather than aluminum or stainless steel, whereas just the high-end Edition model is ceramic in the Series 3 lineup. He also believes all Series 4 models will have electrocardiography (ECG or EKG) functionality.”
MacDailyNews Take: Lots of ambiguity, but one thing is obvious to Apple Watch fans: Apple Watch Series 4 will be a must-have upgrade, even for Series 3 owners!