“Company executives often steer clear of any appearance of partisanship, in large part because they don’t want to alienate customers and investors who back the other side,” Victor Reklaitis and Katie Marriner report for MarketWatch. “About 100 CEOs whose companies are components of the S&P 500 have been willing to fly a markedly Democratic or Republican flag in their political giving as individuals during the current election cycle, however.”

“MarketWatch gathered data on political contributions by those chief executives between Jan. 1, 2017, and Aug. 31, 2018, and has compiled a searchable database that shows the total money spent and the partisan breakdown, listing every contribution made by a CEO and reported to the Federal Election Commission,” Reklaitis and Marriner report. “Anyone who held the CEO job at any S&P 500 component company in the 2017-18 period is included.”

“We then screened the data looking for outliers — what we’ve called ‘partisan spenders,'” Reklaitis and Marriner report. “To be sure, plenty of CEOs contributed to nonpartisan groups — No. 1 on the list being Amazon.com Inc. boss Jeff Bezos, due to his $10 million donation to With Honor Fund, a nonpartisan group that aims to help military veterans get elected to Congress.”

“Yet MarketWatch’s analysis found that among the CEOs who did contribute to party-affiliated committees, nearly all of leaned heavily blue or red, with few donating equally to the two main parties,” Reklaitis and Marriner report. “The chief executives contributed a total of $7.4 million to Republican groups, almost triple the $2.6 million contributed to Democratic committees… Facebook Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg, Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook and Google parent Alphabet Inc.’s Larry Page have reported donations of $10,000 or less… Tim Cook [contributed] $5,400. All of that to Zo Lofgren, the incumbent Democrat in San Jose, Califorinia’s congressional district.”

MacDailyNews Take:

Some people have said that I shouldn’t get involved politically because probably half our customers are Republicans… so I’m going to just stay away from all that political stuff.Apple CEO Steve Jobs, August 25, 2004

