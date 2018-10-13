“Turkish officials have an audio recording of the alleged killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi from the Apple Watch he wore when he walked into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul over a week ago, a pro-government Turkish newspaper reported Saturday,” Zeynep Bilginsoy and Jon Gambrell report for The Associated Press. “The new claim published by the Sabah newspaper, through which Turkish security officials have leaked much information about the case, puts more pressure on Saudi Arabia to explain what happened to Khashoggi.”

“The writer, who has written critically about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, disappeared after he walked into the consulate Oct. 2. The kingdom has maintained the allegations against it are ‘baseless,'” Bilginsoy and Gambrell report. “Authorities recovered the audio from Khashoggi’s iPhone and his iCloud account, the newspaper said. The journalist had given his phones to his fiancée before entering the consulate. The newspaper also alleged Saudi officials tried to delete the recordings first by incorrectly guessing Khashoggi’s PIN on the watch, then later using the journalist’s finger. However, Apple Watches do not have a fingerprint ID unlock function like iPhones.”

“An Apple Watch can record audio and can sync that later with an iPhone over a Bluetooth connection if it is close b,” Bilginsoy and Gambrell report. “Turkish officials have not answered queries from The Associated Press about Khashoggi’s Apple Watch.”

MacDailyNews Take: The glaring error regarding using Khashoggi’s finger to unlock Apple Watch even though Apple Watches do not have Touch ID leads us to believe that this article is a specious attempt to ramp up pressure on the Saudi’s to explain Khashoggi’s disappearance. SEE ALSO:

