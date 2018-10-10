“Jamal Khashoggi believed he was safe in Turkey,” Reuters reports. “Khashoggi, a veteran Saudi journalist and newspaper editor, had lived in exile in Washington for more than a year, writing a column for The Washington Post in which he regularly criticized his country’s crackdown on dissent, its war in Yemen and sanctions imposed on Qatar.”

“He said he could write freely in the United States in a way that was impossible at home, according to friends and colleagues, but he was increasingly worried that Riyadh could hurt him or his family,” Reuters reports. “In Turkey, though, Khashoggi had friends in high places, including some of President Tayyip Erdogan’s advisers. So when he walked into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 2, he hoped the appointment would be brief, a simple bureaucratic task that would allow him to marry his Turkish fiancee, whom he had met four months earlier… Friends and family have not seen him since.”

“Turkish officials have said they believe Khashoggi, 59, was killed inside the consulate. Saudi Arabia has strongly rejected the accusation,” Reuters reports. “Saudi Arabia has sent a team of investigators to work with Turkish authorities and ‘chase every lead to uncover the truth behind his disappearance.’ Two senior Turkish officials revealed the existence of an object that may provide important clues to Khashoggi’s fate: the black Apple watch he was wearing when he entered the consulate. The watch was connected to a mobile phone he left outside, they said.”

‘Tech experts say an Apple Watch can provide data such as location and heart rate,” Reuters reports. “But what investigators can find out depends on the model of watch, whether it was connected to the internet, and whether it is near enough an iPhone to synchronize.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: So, if the Apple Watch was able to communicate heart rate information to the iPhone, things like elevated heart rate could be determined as well as a lack of heart beat, but you’d never know if that was due to removing the Apple Watch (something most users don’t normally do during the day, we presume based on our own usage patterns: Onto the wrist upon awaking, off the wrist and onto the charger when going to sleep.) Of course, location information from the Apple Watch would be very valuable here, but without the Apple Watch itself, it’s all down to when and if it could communicate with the iPhone that Khashoggi left outside the consulate.