“Apple is said to be planning a major press event focused on a new iPad Pro later this month,” Don Reisinger reports for Laptop Mag. “And now, some leaked images are shedding light on its rumored design.”

“The renders, which were published online by serial leaker Benjamin Geskin, show an iPad Pro with thin bezels all around,” Reisinger reports. “Most notably, the iPad in the picture doesn’t have a Home button.”

“Apple’s handsets ship with a notch at the top of the screen,” Reisinger reports. “The iPad Pro in the images, however, show a slate that ditches the notch in favor of a simple black bezel all around.”

I look forward to this iPad 🔥 pic.twitter.com/43SRP6NAnw — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) October 11, 2018



MacDailyNews Take: Die, Home button anachronism, die! Goodbye, hideous notch, too, you inelegant kludge! iPad Pro X and iPad Pro X Max?