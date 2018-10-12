“iOS 12.0.1 is here and it brings some crucial fixes,” Gordon Kelly writes for Forbes. “That said, following a flurry of user complaints, we know now it also contains several new bugs while doubling down on what is arguably Apple’s most embarrassing problem in recent years.”

“Picking up from where iOS 12 left off, iOS 12.0.1 is still sending iMessages to the wrong people. Often with truly uncomfortable consequences,” Kelly writes. “Moreover, it appears Apple has no plan to fix this.”

“It stems from Apple now organising all contacts by Apple ID, so if family members or friends share an ID now all these messages are shared simultaneously with everyone who has that ID,” Kelly writes. “The move has been seen as an attempt by Apple to push users into each having their own Apple ID, whereas sharers have long enjoyed sharing because it means only having to purchase apps and iTunes content once. Given Apple didn’t announce this ‘feature’ in advance, the surprise and anger of affected users is understandable.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, this is an issue (for sure!), but, further, there is something about the way Messages works – and this is long term, not just with iOS 12.x – that is confusing, especially when working fast with multiple messages. You sometimes reply to a message to the wrong person in what is technically, we suppose, “user error,” but it really something inherent in the way Messages works. We can’t even explain well why it happens. If you can, or if you’ve experienced the same thing (we know many of you have), please expound in the comments below. There’s just something fundamentally broken in Messages UI/UX.