“Laurene Powell Jobs has become an influential and formidable presence in the investing world,” Áine Cain reports for BusinessInsider. “And she ranks among the richest women in the world, with a net worth of $21.3 billion, according to Forbes. Upon her husband’s death in 2011, Powell Jobs inherited his fortune — primarily shares of Apple and Disney. Her stake in Disney initially made her the company’s largest individual shareholder, but as of 2017 she has reduced her stake by half, according to Variety.”

“In the early 2000s, Powell Jobs started Emerson Collective, an organization named after Ralph Waldo Emerson. The Emerson Collective makes grants and investments that focus on immigration, social justice, and education,” Cain reports. “Emerson Collective projects include AltSchool, a venture-capital-backed school that aims to transform education by personalizing student instruction with technology.”

“In addition to her work with various causes, Powell Jobs has also cultivated a reputation as a major art collector,” Cain reports. “Art News named her one of the 200 top collectors of 2018. She reportedly has a keen interest in contemporary art… Powell Jobs owns a $16.5 million home in San Francisco that boasts six bedrooms, 6 1/2 bathrooms, and incredible views of the city.”

