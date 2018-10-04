“In the early 2000s, Powell Jobs started Emerson Collective, an organization named after Ralph Waldo Emerson. The Emerson Collective makes grants and investments that focus on immigration, social justice, and education,” Cain reports. “Emerson Collective projects include AltSchool, a venture-capital-backed school that aims to transform education by personalizing student instruction with technology.”
“In addition to her work with various causes, Powell Jobs has also cultivated a reputation as a major art collector,” Cain reports. “Art News named her one of the 200 top collectors of 2018. She reportedly has a keen interest in contemporary art… Powell Jobs owns a $16.5 million home in San Francisco that boasts six bedrooms, 6 1/2 bathrooms, and incredible views of the city.”
MacDailyNews Take: We love this story as recounted by David Montgomery in The Washington Post this past June:
One evening in October 1989, [Laurene Powell] and a fellow [Stanford Graduate School of Business] student arrived late for a guest lecture where nearly all the seats were taken. They sat in the aisle, then grabbed seats in the front row. The guest lecturer was led to the seat beside her.
The guest lecturer was led to the seat beside her. “I looked to my right, and there was a beautiful girl there, so we started chatting while I was waiting to be introduced,” Steve Jobs told biographer Walter Isaacson.
It had been Laurene’s friend’s idea to come to the lecture in the first place. “I knew that Steve Jobs was the speaker, but the face I thought of was that of Bill Gates,” she told Isaacson. “I had them mixed up.” After the lecture, Jobs invited her to dinner. They walked to a vegetarian restaurant in Palo Alto and stayed for four hours. In March 1991, when he was 36 and she was 27, they were married in a historic lodge in Yosemite National Park.
