“Powell Jobs, 53, is one of the wealthiest women in the world, estimated to be worth about $20 billion,” Heath reports. “Much of that comes from her stock in Apple, the iconic company co-founded by her late husband Steve Jobs, who died in 2011. She also owns 4 percent of the Walt Disney Company… Powell Jobs and her vast wealth will likely enhance stability to Monumental’s ownership group. If Leonsis, 60, retired, Powell Jobs has the resources to assume his shares. Leonsis has long been the lead shareholder, with around 40 percent. Most contracts with a stake of this size include language that allows the buyer, in this case Powell Jobs, the option of a path to ownership.”
MacDailyNews Take: Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Clippers* takes on a whole new meaning!
*Saturday, December 9, 2017 @ Clippers and Friday, December 15, 2017 @ Wizards
