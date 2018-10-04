“Apple just launched its most expensive smartphones ever in the US, with the iPhone XS base model starting at $999 and the iPhone XS Max topping out at $1,449,” Peter Farago writes for Flurry. “A third, less expensive device, the iPhone XR, will become available on October 26 with a base price of $749.”

“With one full week of sales under its belt, how successful was Apple’s new launch? In this report, Flurry looked at device activations of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max from Friday, September 21 through Thursday, September 27,” Farago writes. “During their first full week, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max gained a market share of 0.42% and 0.68%, respectively, for a total of 1.1%. One year ago Apple released the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus on September 22, 2017. Over their first week of sales, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus devices claimed 0.76% percent share of the Apple device base. By comparison, the XS and XS Max captured 45% more share, which is a strong improvement.”

“Our net takeaway is that Apple is still able to drive solid market share uptake with its latest devices, but is also actively raising prices to keep revenue growing,” Farago writes. “The strategy appears to be working, and they are well positioned heading into the holiday season.”

MacDailyNews Take: Our nomination for understatement of the quarter: Apple are well positioned heading into the holiday season.