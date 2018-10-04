“The BBC has announced that Charlie Sloth, the tastemaking presenter of hip-hop shows on both BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra, is leaving its UK network,” Tim Ingham reports for Music Business Worldwide. ”

“It’s only been a year since Sloth was promoted by the Beeb to front a late-night show broadcast simultaneously on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra. This was seen as a major career break for Sloth,” Ingham reports. “So why wouldn’t Charlie Sloth hang around to galvanize his position as BBC radio’s foremost authority on new hip-hop? Because he got a better offer.”

“Various sources in the UK industry have told MBW that Sloth is headed to Apple Music – where he will host a new worldwide show on Beats 1, and will contribute to the creation and curation of playlists,” Ingham reports. “The Sloth-fronted Fire In the Booth is coming with him, we hear: Sloth owns the rights to the franchise, and currently licenses it back to the BBC. That arrangement will end with his departure – and FITB will find a new home on Apple Music.”

MacDailyNews Take: The Beeb’s big loss is Apple Music’s big gain!

