“On Wednesday at 2:18 p.m. EDT almost all the cell phones in the country will go off in the first nationwide test of a wireless emergency alert system,” Stephanie Ebbs reports for ABC News. “FEMA officials say they expect the alert to reach 75 percent of wireless-enabled devices, including cell phones and smartwatches. The alert will not interrupt a phone call or an active data session, though FEMA and the FTC are working to make sure the information reaches more people.”

“Despite being called a ‘Presidential Level Alert’ emergency messages sent through the system won’t be written by Donald Trump or any other president,” Ebbs reports. “Emergency messages are pre-written and approved by various government agencies in advance of any test or emergency.”

“The message Wednesday will read ‘Presidential Alert: This is a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed,'” Ebbs reports. “About two minutes after the wireless emergency alert, the broadcast system will send a similar message through radio and television stations.”

