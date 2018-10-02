“Despite being called a ‘Presidential Level Alert’ emergency messages sent through the system won’t be written by Donald Trump or any other president,” Ebbs reports. “Emergency messages are pre-written and approved by various government agencies in advance of any test or emergency.”
“The message Wednesday will read ‘Presidential Alert: This is a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed,'” Ebbs reports. “About two minutes after the wireless emergency alert, the broadcast system will send a similar message through radio and television stations.”
MacDailyNews Take: 2:18pm Eastern is etched into our brains as it’s exactly when the bell rang to release us from high school!
