“Holiday wish lists may be filling up with requests for new Apple Inc. devices, which could add up to lackluster sales for the jewelry industry,” Tonya Garcia writes for MarketWatch.

“Apple introduced three new mobile phones and a new Apple Watch earlier this month. The iPhone XS Max starts at $1,099 and can cost up to $1,449; the iPhone XS starts at $999; and the iPhone XR starts at $749,” Garcia writes. “The Apple Watch Series 4 starts at $399 with GPS or $499 with GPS and cellular, but can reach about $1,400 for the special edition version created through a collaboration with the luxury brand Hermes.”

Garcia writes, “‘By charging more for these essential tech products, it’s taking share of wallet from other discretionary items,’ said Jaime Ward, group head of Citizens Bank’s retail finance group. ‘Jewelry will unfortunately be hurt by that.'”

MacDailyNews Take: Well, technically, Apple Watch is jewelery (and so much more), so this could actually be the best holiday season for jewelery ever!