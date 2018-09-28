“iOS 12 isn’t a radical change from iOS 11, but Apple did make notable… upgrades to Siri,” Christina Bonnington writes for Slate. “Siri was the first mainstream virtual assistant to land in our electronics, but Google and Amazon (and others) developed their own artificial intelligence helpers that have since surpassed Siri’s abilities. With iOS 12, Siri closes the gap. Apple has expanded its knowledge graph, is using A.I. for proactive suggestions, and includes automation for customizing commands and behaviors.”

“In iOS 12, your iPhone begins to learn your typical behaviors: You may play a certain Spotify playlist each morning, search for lunch spots around noon each day, or habitually look up Google Maps directions for calendar meetings an hour before they’re scheduled. Siri Suggestions considers about 100 different factors, including time of day, location, upcoming calendar events… to decide what apps and shortcuts to surface as a banner on your iPhone or Apple Watch home screen,” Bonnington writes. “When you download iOS 12, Siri Suggestions won’t appear instantly. Over time, as Siri learns your habits, you’ll begin to see suggestions. This sort of predictive behavior may pose a security concern for some users because of the personal data that’s actively monitored. Apple mitigates this risk by keeping its machine learning on device, rather than sending potentially sensitive information to cloud data servers.”

“If you prefer a more hands-on approach to improving Siri, there’s also Siri Shortcuts,” Bonnington writes. “To make the Shortcuts process easier, as your phone offers Suggestions based on your habits, it’ll also offer to turn those Suggestions into dedicated Shortcuts for you. (You can try this out by heading into Settings, Siri & Search, and then looking at iOS 12’s list of Suggested Shortcuts and All Shortcuts.)”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.

MacDailyNews Take: How are Siri Suggestions, Siri Shortcuts, and/or Siri in general working for you, if at all, in iOS 12? SEE ALSO:

Siri Shortcuts can’t even launch the Nike Run Club app, despite Apple selling Nike-branded Apple Watches for years – September 18, 2018

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Judge Bork” for the heads up.]