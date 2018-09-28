“Here’s the problem, though. Apple’s Screen Time feature is half-baked,” Murphy writes. “It does exactly what it’s supposed to do, and that’s why it’s an inconsistent and inaccurate way to really get a sense of your device
addiction habits.”
Is there a way to exclude certain apps from the screen time calculation on #iOS12? Mines including 5h of “using” my phone whilst Waze was open which I don’t really want to count as it’s just sat nav.
— Mark Lowe (@MarkLowe1) September 23, 2018
“There is currently no way to prevent Screen Time from tracking an individual app,” Murphy writes. “And that’s a big misstep on Apple’s part. As the tweet alludes — and this is something I just tested myself—Apple’s tool counts anything that happens when your device’s screen is on.”
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, Apple could greatly improve Screen Time simply by allowing users to classify app themselves and/or exclude apps.