“iOS 12 is out, and a lot of people are suddenly realizing that they spend way too much time on their smartphones,” David Murphy writes for Lifehacker. “Way. Too. Much. Time. That’s all thanks to the Screen Time feature you’ll find within your device’s Settings menu — right under ‘Do Not Disturb.’ Tap it, and your iPhone or iPad will give you all sorts of scary information: How many hours you’ve spent glued to it, what you did, and even how much you picked it up (to the hour, even).”

“Here’s the problem, though. Apple’s Screen Time feature is half-baked,” Murphy writes. “It does exactly what it’s supposed to do, and that’s why it’s an inconsistent and inaccurate way to really get a sense of your device addiction habits.”

Is there a way to exclude certain apps from the screen time calculation on #iOS12? Mines including 5h of “using” my phone whilst Waze was open which I don’t really want to count as it’s just sat nav. — Mark Lowe (@MarkLowe1) September 23, 2018

“There is currently no way to prevent Screen Time from tracking an individual app,” Murphy writes. “And that’s a big misstep on Apple’s part. As the tweet alludes — and this is something I just tested myself—Apple’s tool counts anything that happens when your device’s screen is on.”

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, Apple could greatly improve Screen Time simply by allowing users to classify app themselves and/or exclude apps.