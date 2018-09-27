“Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Mojave 10.14.1 update to its public beta testing group, two days after seeding the first beta to developers and three days after releasing the macOS Mojave update,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“macOS Mojave introduces a new method of installing software updates,” Clover reports, “so after the initial beta has been installed using the appropriate profile from Apple, additional betas can be downloaded through opening up System Preferences and choosing the ‘Software Update’ option.”

“The 10.14.1 update re-introduces support for Group FaceTime, a feature that was removed during the beta testing period,” Clover reports. “Group FaceTime, which lets you chat with up to 32 people at once, is also present in the iOS 12.1 beta. ”

MacDailyNews Take: Get ready, Group FaceTime is right around the corner!