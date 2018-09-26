“On Monday Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo issued a research note claiming that the iPhone XS Max is outselling its smaller XS sibling by a factor of 3-4,” Mark Hibben writes for Seeking Alpha. “The XS Max screen has been declared the Best Smartphone Display by DisplayMate after extensive testing… As good as the display of the XS Max is, I’m not convinced that it’s the only explanation for the stronger XS Max sales.”

“It’s possible that sales of the XS are lagging XS Max because there’s a lower cost alternative to the XS waiting in the wings, the iPhone XR,” Hibben writes. “The XR has about the same size screen, but uses lower resolution LCD technology. It has most of the desirable features of the XS, however, including an edge to edge screen, the TrueDepth 3D sensor for FaceID, and the Apple A12 processor. The XR lacks the dual camera system of the XS, however, but still enables Portrait Mode… I think the value proposition of XR is quite compelling, since it offers most of the features of the XS at a $250 discount.”

“If the XR has eaten into demand for the XS, as I suspect, then we could see it quickly sell out when pre-orders start on October 19,” Hibben writes. “The XR could prove the tech media wrong and drive iPhone unit sales to new heights, in the December quarter and beyond.”

