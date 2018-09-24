“First-weekend demand for the new Apple Watch was much higher than expected according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a reputation for accuracy, particularly when it comes to predicting new products,” Waverly Colville reports for CNBC.

“Supply is somewhat constrained by the capacity of the companies building the watches, and Kuo doesn’t expect shipments to really pick up until November,” Colville reports. “He also raised his 2018 shipment forecast from 18 million to 18.5 to 19.5 million units.”

“The large iPhone XS Max is also outperforming its expectations and is selling over three times better than the XS,” Colville reports. “The gold and space-gray colors are more popular than the silver.”

