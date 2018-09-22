“However, The Times has learnt that Apple has begun quietly making contingency plans in case construction of its intended British headquarters is delayed,” Hipwell and Clarence-Smith report.
“Though Apple is carrying out its due diligence ‘just in case,’ Battersea’s developer has pledged to deliver the new HQ on time. Simon Murphy, who took charge of work in April, said that he fully expected to deliver Apple’s new office by December 2020 as planned,” Hipwell and Clarence-Smith report. “‘We’ll give them [Apple] that building at the end of 2020,’ the chief executive of the Battersea Power Station Development Company, said. ‘That’s what everyone is very confident about at this stage . . . and then you’ll probably see Apple coming in some time after. Their fit-out is a big job.'”
MacDailyNews Take: These are normal contingency plans any large company would be expected to have. We expect the Battersea development is going to be quite impressive when all is said and done.
