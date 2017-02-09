“Apple CEO Tim Cook says the technology giant is committed to Britain’s future outside the European Union,” The Associated Press reports. “Cook said after meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday that he’s optimistic about the country’s prospects.”

“Cook says Apple is ‘doubling down on a huge headquarters in the Battersea area and we’re leaving significant space there to expand,'” AP reports. “He says ‘we’re a big believer in the UK , we think you’ll be just fine … yes, there will be bumps in the road along the way, but the U.K.’s going to be fine.'”

Read more in the full article here.