“Cook says Apple is ‘doubling down on a huge headquarters in the Battersea area and we’re leaving significant space there to expand,'” AP reports. “He says ‘we’re a big believer in the UK , we think you’ll be just fine … yes, there will be bumps in the road along the way, but the U.K.’s going to be fine.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, the UK is going to be just fine post-Brexit.
SEE ALSO:
UK PM Theresa May and Tim Cook discuss Apple’s UK presence amid Brexit – February 9, 2017
Britain has world’s strongest economy after Brexit
Friday, January 6, 2017
How Brexit is already impacting Apple – June 28, 2016
Apple and Brexit: Britain could replace Ireland for international HQ – June 27, 2016
How the UK’s Brexit vote to leave European Union affects Apple – June 25, 2016
Historic Brexit vote roils markets worldwide; Apple shares drop – June 24, 2016