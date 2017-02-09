“Apple CEO Tim Cook says the technology giant is committed to Britain’s future outside the European Union,” The Associated Press reports. “Cook said after meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday that he’s optimistic about the country’s prospects.”

“Cook says Apple is ‘doubling down on a huge headquarters in the Battersea area and we’re leaving significant space there to expand,'” AP reports. “He says ‘we’re a big believer in the UK , we think you’ll be just fine … yes, there will be bumps in the road along the way, but the U.K.’s going to be fine.'”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, the UK is going to be just fine post-Brexit.

SEE ALSO:
UK PM Theresa May and Tim Cook discuss Apple’s UK presence amid Brexit – February 9, 2017
Britain has world’s strongest economy after Brexit
Friday, January 6, 2017
How Brexit is already impacting Apple – June 28, 2016
Apple and Brexit: Britain could replace Ireland for international HQ – June 27, 2016
How the UK’s Brexit vote to leave European Union affects Apple – June 25, 2016
Historic Brexit vote roils markets worldwide; Apple shares drop – June 24, 2016