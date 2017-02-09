“Continuing on his lengthy European tour today, Apple CEO Tim Cook has now stopped in London and had a chat with UK Prime Minister Theresa May,” Mitchel Broussard reports for MacRumors.

“According to a spokesperson for May speaking with Business Insider, the meeting focused on Apple’s continued investment in the United Kingdom amid the recent turmoil surrounding Brexit,” Broussard reports. “Overall, the meeting was said to have been ‘a very positive and useful discussion.'”

It was a meeting with the prime minister. It was a very positive and useful discussion. Apple have made a recent announcement about their investment in the UK and they had a conversation around that and the importance of government and business on digital skills which going forward will clearly be a huge part of the future industry. It was a chance for the prime minister to outline her plans for negotiating our EU exit. It was also a chance for her to reiterate and welcome Apple’s investment in the UK. — Spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Theresa May

