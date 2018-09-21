“Apple isn’t known for its iPhone’s battery capacities — and Huawei wants to help,” Zoey Chong reports for CNET. “The Chinese phone maker took to the streets outside Singapore’s Apple Store to give out power banks to buyers queuing to be one of the first to get Apple’s newest iPhones.”

“The event was carried out at 11 p.m. Singapore time the night before Apple opened its doors, Huawei confirmed to CNET in an email. The reason for the friendly handout was to ‘offer respite from the weather and gruelling wait,’ according to a representative, who added that more than 200 of the company’s 10,000 mAh Huawei Supercharge power banks were distributed,” Chong reports. “On the cover of the power bank’s packaging is a tagline that reads, ‘Here’s a power bank. You’ll need it. Courtesy of Huawei.'”

Chong reports, “Huawei users aren’t too happy about the stunt though, with some taking to its Facebook page to criticise the phone maker for gifting the power bank — retailing at S$98 (about $72) — to iPhone users instead of Huawei users.”

