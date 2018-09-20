“The Series 4 Digital Crown is clearly all new. Apple — during the event and in their marketing materials — is trumpeting the Crown’s new haptic feedback. It ‘clicks’” as you spin it, and the clicks correspond to whatever it is you’re scrolling. This is a very nice touch. But the best thing about the new Digital Crown is how freely it spins,” Gruber writes. “There’s almost no friction at all. It makes the Crown on my Series 3 watch feel like it’s rusty. The feel of this new Digital Crown is so much nicer than the old ones.”
“The taps on this Series 4 watch are the best I’ve ever felt on any Apple Watch. They’re strong but not too strong… In the way that a notification sound can be pleasant, these taps are pleasant. This makes me think it took Apple four years to get to the point where the Digital Crown and Taptic Engine in production Apple Watches feel the way they’ve wanted them to feel all along,” Gruber writes. “Series 4 is to Apple Watch what iPhone 4 was to iPhone — the model that takes the original design to a new level.”
Tons more niceties in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: A nice review. Could’ve been nicer, perhaps, or not nearly so nice, but it’s a nice review nonetheless.
SEE ALSO:
Apple Watch Series 4 gets stellar reviews – September 19, 2018
CNBC reviews Apple Watch Series 4: ‘The best smartwatch you can buy’ – September 19, 2018
Hodinkee reviews Apple Watch Series 4: ‘It’s high time you give the Apple Watch a shot’ – September 19, 2018
The Verge reviews Apple Watch Series 4: The best gets better; at least an order of magnitude better than other smartwatches – September 19, 2018
CNBC reviews Apple Watch Series 4: ‘The best smartwatch you can buy’ – September 19, 2018