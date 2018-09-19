“Apple has the highest percentage of employees who say they have delayed starting a family due to high cost of living (69.11 percent) while Oracle has the least (44.94 percent),” Purcher reports.
“The report claims that buying a home and raising a family in the Bay Area is completely out of reach for many residents,” Purcher reports. “Even tech workers earning large salaries at Google or Apple are struggling to build roots in the area.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Interesting, but not surprising.