“According to a new survey by Blind, the anonymous community app for the workplace, 58% of tech workers in Silicon Valley and the tech hub in the Washington state claim that they have to delay having a family due to the high cost of living,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple. “Apple employees were recorded as the highest in tech land to agree with that question on the survey.”

“Apple has the highest percentage of employees who say they have delayed starting a family due to high cost of living (69.11 percent) while Oracle has the least (44.94 percent),” Purcher reports.

“The report claims that buying a home and raising a family in the Bay Area is completely out of reach for many residents,” Purcher reports. “Even tech workers earning large salaries at Google or Apple are struggling to build roots in the area.”

