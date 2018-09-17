“When Apple revealed its new iPhone line-up earlier this week, commentators were quick to point out the 2018 flagships carry the most expensive price tags of any iPhone to date,” Jeff Parsons reports for Metro UK.

“Buying an iPhone XS Max with the top level 512GB of storage space will set you back £1,449,” Parsons reports. “Now boss Tim Cook has revealed some of the thinking behind Apple’s pricing policy in a new interview. Speaking to the Nikkei Asian Review, Cook suggested that Apple products are geared towards a segment of the market that are willing to pay more for their gadgets.”

MacDailyNews Take: Gee, ya think?

The role of the iPhone has become much larger in people’s lives. We want to serve everyone. We understand that there is a wide range of what customers are looking for and a wide range of prices that people will pay. — Apple CEO Tim Cook

“Perhaps in a response to the accusations of cost, Apple introduced the iPhone XR this year which trades in the dual-camera and OLED display for a lower price that could appeal to those who aren’t willing to part with the money for an XS,” Parsons reports. “Then again, there’s always the iPhone 7. Which, at the entry level price of £449 is now the cheapest model Apple offers.”

