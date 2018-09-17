“Apple announced iOS 12 back in June and subsequently released nearly a dozen of developer and public betas to the impatient users out there, but it’s now finally time for that one to roll out to all the regular Joes and Janes out there,” Peter Kostadinov writes for phoneArena. “iOS 12 is releasing September 17 at 10am PT / 1pm ET, so get ready to experience a whole new iOS chapter.”

“Of course, we simply couldn’t resist loading this one on our resident selection of iPhones and giving it a spin to test out what’s new, what’s old, what’s worse, and what’s better,” Kostadinov writes. “Overall, iOS 12 looks a whole lot like iOS 11 with little to no visual changes in the general appearance, but it feels like it’s been on a steroid regime for the past couple of months. Navigating the interface feels buttery smooth and it seems like Apple has finally achieved the coveted constant 60fps fluidity it has been somewhat struggling to nail down with iOS 10 and iOS 11.”

“While Animojis are going nowhere, the all-new Memoji truly steal the show,” Kostadinov writes. “Animoji and Memoji recordings can now be up to 30 seconds long, which is more than enough to say your point and then some. You can even use all the Memoji – as well as the existing Animoji – as face overlays while recording videos inside the Messages app. Super cool! Don’t be so quick to dismiss this one as being childish or gimmicky – we know it’s not such a major new feature, but it’s tons of fun, and all of us at the office had a blast customizing our own Memojis and sending one another short clips. ”

Much more in the full review here.