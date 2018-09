“iOS 12, watchOS 5 and tvOS 12 are [scheduled to be] released today, on September 17,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “iOS 12 is available for all iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models that run iOS 11, so there’s a lot of customers ready to upgrade.”

“Apple hasn’t announced publicly an exact time for the OS releases,” Mayo reports. “However, it always follows the same pattern.”

“Apple releases major software updates around 10 AM Pacific Time,” Mayo reports. “That’s 1 PM Eastern Time or 5 PM UTC (6 PM in UK)”

Read more in the full article here.