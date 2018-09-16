“Looking with chilled eyes, it seems clear that Apple has been very astute in the way it’s positioned these three phones. It’s easy to imagine that the XR might be a little like the 5C — a cheap and very cheerful starter version of the iPhone,” Matyszczyk writes. “It isn’t. Instead, Cupertino wisely stopped to consider those who are emotionally opposed to paying four figures for a phone. They’re people who seek value.”
“The XR is a remarkably fine version of the X, with a slightly more, well, populist flavor,” Matyszczyk writes. “The biggest, the best, and the best value are the three choices on offer to those who want — or even need — a new iPhone.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: With iPhones starting at just $449 up to $1449, there’s now an iPhone for anyone in Apple’s target market (premium smartphones). Apple’s going to set some serious iPhone sales records this cycle!