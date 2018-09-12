“The on-ear Solo3 Wireless is available for purchase in satin gold and satin silver at Apple.com, starting Wednesday, for $300,” Carnoy reports. “Meanwhile, Beats’ UrBeats3 earphones with Lightning Connector will be available in yellow, blue and coral pink later this fall.”
Carnoy reports, “No word yet on whether the Beats Studio3 Wireless will also get new color options this fall, but we suspect it will.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: See, Apple cares enough about Beats to slap some paint on ’em, at least.
SEE ALSO:
Does Apple still care about their Beats subsidiary? – September 11, 2018