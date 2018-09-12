“Apple, which owns Beats by Dre, didn’t trot out any new Beats products at its Sept. 12 launch event,” David Carnoy reports for CNET. “But shortly after the event ended, Beats sent out a quick press release, offering a sneak peak at new colors it has coming to match the new iPhone XS and iPhone XR.”

“The on-ear Solo3 Wireless is available for purchase in satin gold and satin silver at Apple.com, starting Wednesday, for $300,” Carnoy reports. “Meanwhile, Beats’ UrBeats3 earphones with Lightning Connector will be available in yellow, blue and coral pink later this fall.”



Carnoy reports, “No word yet on whether the Beats Studio3 Wireless will also get new color options this fall, but we suspect it will.”

