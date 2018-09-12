“If the speculation pans out, the even-bigger iPhone would represent Apple’s attempt to feed consumers’ appetite for increasingly bigger screens as they rely on smartphones to watch and record video, as well as take photos wherever they are,” Liedtke reports. “The iPhone X, a dramatically redesigned model released last fall, got rid of the home button and introduced facial-recognition technology to unlock the device. It was the first mass-market smartphone to demand a $1,000 starting price.”
“Apple also is expected to release an iPhone with minor updates to last year’s $1,000 model and another version made of cheaper materials, including a 6.1-inch LCD screen. Even so, the cheaper iPhone is still expected to sell for $650 to $750. The cheaper phone also is expected to lose the home button,” Liedtke reports. “Price cuts for older models, with the home button, are also likely.”
iPhone names, storage, colors below are based on leaked details from Apple’s sitemap XML files:
• iPhone XS (5.8-inch OLED screen) and XS Max (6.5-inch OLED screen):
– Storage: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB
– Colors: Space Gray, Silver, Gold
• iPhone XR (6.1-inch LCD screen):
– Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
– Colors: Black, White, Red, Yellow, Coral, Blue
