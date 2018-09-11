“A Hackintosh involves any type of desktop or notebook computer (non-Apple) that has a MAC [sic] [recte Mac] Operating System (Mac OS) installed,” Yevgeniy Kapishon writes for Apple Gazette. “It’s pretty cool because it is not all that difficult to actually build a Hackintosh. What makes it even easier is that there are hundreds of different online sources that can provide you with step-by-step instructions on how to actually create your very own Hackintosh.”

“There are going to be a lot of drivers and hacks involved to get it up and running. For example, it takes an average of a full day or two to get everything operating and to confirm that all peripherals are working correctly and are current,” Kapishon writes. “But keep this in mind: if you are an average Joe, and we don’t mean this to be mean in any way possible, you are not going to be able to do it.”

“Is it legal?” Kapishon writes. “Well, not really. To begin with, you will have breached the contract of the use of any Mac OS and you would have also violated copyright laws.”

Read more in the full article here.