“Today’s teens prefer texting over in-person communication, use social media multiple times a day, and admit that digital distractions interfere with homework, personal relationships and sleep, according to a new survey of 13- to 17-year-olds,” Kim Hart reports for Axios. “The study by Common Sense Media, a non-profit group focused on tech and media’s impact on kids, shows teens have a complicated relationship with technology.”

“The proportion of teens who prefer in-person interaction has plummeted from 49% in 2012 to 32% in 2018,” Hart reports. “Texting is now the favorite mode of communication.”

“55% say they hardly ever or never put their devices away when hanging out with friends,” Hart reports. “25% say using social media makes them feel less lonely, compared to 3% who say it makes them feel more lonely. Yes, but: Still, more than two-thirds of teens agree with the statement, ‘social media has a negative impact on many people my age.’ And 40% agree with the statement, ‘I sometimes wish I could go back to a time when there was no such thing as social media.'”

