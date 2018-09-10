“There’s been plenty of buzz around the iPhone XS ahead of Apple’s September 12th event, but what about the rumored 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, the more affordable device of the bunch?” Jon Fingas reports for Engadget.

“A leaker has posted photos of what are claimed to be prototypes of the device, possibly called the ‘iPhone XC,'” Fingas reports. “The basic design isn’t shocking — we’ve seen the glass back and single rear camera before on dummy units. This latest leak, however, shows a variety of colors that include white, space gray (here appearing slightly blue), rose gold and… red.”

Fingas reports, “One of the photos also appears to show dual SIM slots, supporting talk that at least one 2018 iPhone variant would offer the feature.”

Guys… this is not clones or dummy models.. this is a real deal 🤯 Prototypes https://t.co/B8KESnTjx2 — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) September 9, 2018

