“This article guides you through the process of performing a clean installation of macOS 10.14 Mojave using the bootable USB drive method, rather than upgrading your Mac using Apple’s standard installation package, which retains existing user data and any user-installed apps,” Tim Hardwick writes for MacRumors.

“Creating a bootable USB drive provides you with a convenient way to install a fresh copy of macOS Mojave on multiple Macs,” Hardwick writes. “Performing a clean install can also remove annoying quirks and strange behaviors that your Mac may have inherited over time, and often helps to reclaim disk space caused by junk files left by third-party apps.”

“To follow the steps, you’ll need an empty 8GB or larger USB thumb drive (USB-C or USB-A, depending on your Mac) and an hour or two of downtime while the installation procedure completes,” Hardwick writes. “Also, be sure to perform a full backup of your Mac beforehand using Time Machine, so that you can restore your original system from the Recovery partition if something goes wrong.”

