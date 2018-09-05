“In a February Rants & Raves column I explained my dilemma with Photoshop’s subscription pricing: ‘I like Photoshop a lot and have become proficient. I’ve used nothing else for my image editing needs for as long as I can remember. That being said, I’ve begun a search for a reasonably-priced image editing app I can buy (not lease). Put another way, I’m looking for an app that can serve all of my image-editing needs, but without monthly payments,'” Bob LeVitus writes for The Mac Observer.

“After months testing five contenders — Affinity Photo, Acorn, GraphicConverter, Photoshop Elements, and Pixelmator Pro — I’ve made the decision to terminate my Photoshop subscription, and save $119.88 a year,” LeVitus writes. “The competition was tough. I could probably replace Photoshop with any of the five contenders and be relatively happy. But, after trying them all, I’ve decided the app that best suits my needs is Affinity Photo.”

“It was close… For a while, I was favoring Pixelmator Pro, which is an awesome graphics app that has all the features I need, a slick user interface, a great online community, and plenty of tutorials,” LeVitus writes. “Then I tried Affinity Photo, which has all that and more.”

