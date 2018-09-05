“After months testing five contenders — Affinity Photo, Acorn, GraphicConverter, Photoshop Elements, and Pixelmator Pro — I’ve made the decision to terminate my Photoshop subscription, and save $119.88 a year,” LeVitus writes. “The competition was tough. I could probably replace Photoshop with any of the five contenders and be relatively happy. But, after trying them all, I’ve decided the app that best suits my needs is Affinity Photo.”
“It was close… For a while, I was favoring Pixelmator Pro, which is an awesome graphics app that has all the features I need, a slick user interface, a great online community, and plenty of tutorials,” LeVitus writes. “Then I tried Affinity Photo, which has all that and more.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: In our opinion, you can’t go wrong with either Pixelmator Pro (which we use) or Affinity Photo (which we’ve tested and liked).
