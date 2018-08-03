“One day there will be a review of Pixelmator Pro that doesn’t even mention Adobe Photoshop. Clearly not today, though,” Gallagher reports. “It’s really a compliment that this comparatively new image editor is considered powerful enough to be a competitor. It’s also really a little criticism of Photoshop which is both greatly more expensive and dramatically more complicated.”
“Nonetheless, they are quite different apps aiming at subtly different users,” Gallagher reports. “The newly updated Pixelmator Pro 1.1.2 keeps its $60 price and keeps on improving.”
Full review here.
MacDailyNews Take:
SEE ALSO:
Pixelmator Pro updated with many improvements – December 11, 2017
Pixelmator Pro first impressions: Beautiful modern interface with advanced image editing tools – November 29, 2017
Pixelmator Pro now available on Apple’s Mac App Store for $59.99 – November 29, 2017