“Five years in the making, Pixelmator Pro debuted today with an all-new look and host of new features. The new interface eliminates visual clutter and anchors tools in side panels, so you always know where they are,” John Voorhees writes for MacStories. “Much of the app’s chrome has been eliminated too, putting your project in the spotlight where you can focus on it and not the app. It’s a modern, clean style that makes the app feel spacious and professional.”

“Pixelmator Pro adds a raft of features as well. Layer styles, color adjustments, and effects are all highly customizable, can be saved as presets, and shared,” Voorhees writes. “I’ve only had a little over 24 hours to put Pixelmator Pro through its paces, but based on my first impressions, it’s an impressive debut that I expect will replace the original version of the app as my go-to image editor.”



“Even when I’m just combining and resizing screenshots, there’s an unmistakable advantage to Pixelmator Pro over the original version. The Pro version is simply easier to use,” Voorhees writes. “There’s less clutter, I know where my tools are at all times, and it looks better, which for a tool that I will use many times each week, is worth the price.”

