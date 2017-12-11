“Featuring a beautiful one-window dark-themed user interface and full support for modern Mac technologies built into macOS, such as iCloud, Versions, Tabs, Full Screen, Split View, Sharing, Wide Color and more,” Zibreg reports. “Pixelmator Pro lets you nondestructively edit Apple’s HEIF image files, layered Photoshop documents, RAW files and images in all the most popular formats, such as JPEG, TIFF, PNG, PSD, PDF, GIF, BMP, TGA and JPG-2000.”
MacDailyNews Take: We love the single-window versus a bunch of floating palettes. It’s improved our workflow and speed already!
